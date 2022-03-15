Nokomis Warriors celebrate first state boys basketball championship

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Nokomis Warriors’ state boys basketball championship was the culmination of a journey that spanned over the years.

“Freshman year I went 1-17 with my first team, then sophomore year we had the coronavirus season when we started slow again. We started to pick it up. We said we really planted the seed for this year. This year we took off and had a great year,” said Madden White, junior guard.

There was plenty of hype surrounding the Warriors and the Flagg brothers, but they remained dialed in.

“The biggest part was keeping everyone humble and staying on our path to keep our eyes forward. We didn’t worry about stuff we’d already done. It was just focusing on the next game every night, and then it just worked out,” said Cooper Flagg, freshman forward.

Ace Flagg said this is a special group of Warriors, and he’ll remember winning it all for years to come.

“It was amazing. They were one of the best group of guys I’ve ever been with, and to do it with them is amazing. It will be amazing if I ever come back when I’m older to be able to come back and remember the memories that we made here,” said Ace Flagg, freshman center.

The Warriors defeated Falmouth, 43-27, to claim the Class A crown.

