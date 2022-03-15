Advertisement

Mills proclaims March 15 National Equal Pay Day in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has proclaimed March 15 National Equal Pay Day in Maine.

The governor says we are making strides in paying women an equal wage, but there is more work to be done.

She added, “Let us recommit to paying women fairly and equally – based on their experience, their responsibilities, and their qualifications – so that we can level the playing field for women across Maine and ensure that our state provides opportunity for all.”

Requirements regarding equal pay have been a part of Maine law since 1949, but wage inequality persists.

Mills signed legislation in 2019 to discourage employers from basing wages on an employee’s salary history.

