Maine State House closed for 2nd day because of flooding

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine State House is closed for a second day after burst water pipes flooded part of the building.

The entire building was evacuated Monday when water flooded the first floor and the tunnel connecting it with the Cross Office Building.

Workers were still cleaning up Tuesday.

Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Ryan Fecteau said operations were continuing remotely and they’ll be assessing the situation daily.

The full Legislature is currently scheduled to convene on Thursday.

