Maine Science Festival makes its return

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After being away for two years the Maine Science Festival is back. This year the main discussion on the table is how to deal with climate change.

From March 16-19, the festival will run through multiple locations in Bangor and Orono.

The festival is a fun and educational experience for people of all ages and aims to showcase the science of the state of Maine.

For Kate Dickerson it’s not only exciting but important to have it back this year.

“It’s really important for people to grow up understanding science whether they go into it or not. The more you introduce younger kids up through 10 or 11 (or) 12 that science is cool and not intimidating and anybody can do it if you if you work hard enough at it, the better off we all are,” said Dickerson, the founder & director of Maine Science Festival.

This year’s headline event, the only event of the festival with an entry fee, is the performance of the Grammy award winning Symphony “The Warming Sea.” It will be performed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. The closing anthem of which inspired a new beer.

Abe Furth of Orono brewing company says he hopes the beer does more than just taste great.

Furth stated, “If we have a beer that gets people to think about what we can all do individually or as companies to try to combat climate change then that’s a real positive.”

Maine State Climatologist Sean Birkel hopes people walk away from the festival with hope as we take on these challenging times.

“I think it’s really important to have hope because, well for one, there are a lot of problems in the world today, but these problems can be solved and they can be solved by people coming together, talking and then taking action,” said Birkel.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.