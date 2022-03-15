Maine gov proposes $3.5M to save 2 veterans homes

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says she will dedicate $3.5 million to help keep veterans homes in northern Maine open.

Maine Veterans’ Homes in Machias and Caribou are slated to close this spring.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday she has proposed using $1.75 million from the state’s general fund and $1.75 million in federal money to keep the homes open.

Mills says the proposal will help keep the homes open for at least one more year. She says that will open the door for a potential long-term solution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.