Maine gov proposes $3.5M to save 2 veterans homes

The Maine Veterans' Home in Caribou will soon be closing.
The Maine Veterans' Home in Caribou will soon be closing.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says she will dedicate $3.5 million to help keep veterans homes in northern Maine open.

Maine Veterans’ Homes in Machias and Caribou are slated to close this spring.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday she has proposed using $1.75 million from the state’s general fund and $1.75 million in federal money to keep the homes open.

Mills says the proposal will help keep the homes open for at least one more year. She says that will open the door for a potential long-term solution.

