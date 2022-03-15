Advertisement

Maine delegation calls for federal aid for PFAS crisis

(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s congressional leaders are calling for more federal help with the PFAS crisis and say affected Mainers need immediate income replacement while unable to sell their products and longer-term supports to help them recover.

Both Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine, and Representatives Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, and Jared Golden, D-Maine, say they are urging the USDA to fully utilize all existing programs and authorities to provide additional assistance to farms affected by PFAS contamination.

They addressed the USDA secretary in a joint statement. The delegation said in part:

“We cannot overstate how devastating this situation is for the affected farmers and their families. In addition to extreme financial hardship, they are also facing the potential health risks associated with being exposed to these forever chemicals.

“While the state is dedicating resources to assist with testing costs, water filtration, and some level of indemnification for affected farms, these resources are not sufficient to make these farmers whole.”

They have outlined a number of ways they can help including Farm Service Agency Loans and Environmental Quality Incentives Program.

You can see the entire letter here.

