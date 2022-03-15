Little League program registration picking up towards opening day

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - It’s almost time for little leaguers to play ball.

With opening day just a little more than a month away, local youth baseball administrators are setting up this year’s lineups.

“It’s really the ultimate sport because it creates lifelong memories. It’s that time of the year when, spring, kids are getting closer to the end of the school year. They’re excited and want to participate in something. They’re really there with their local friends,” said Matt Donahue, President of the Board, Bangor West Little League.

“This could not happen without the help of our volunteers. We encourage people to come in and help out with whatever you can,” said Joarly Arnold, President, Brewer Little League.

Donahue and Arnold encourage you to look for your town’s program for kids to play in or to volunteer.

