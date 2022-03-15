Light Snow Overnight. Mild Trend Continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pass just south of the region this evening. This will bring areas of rain & snow to the region. Initially, rain will mix with snow along the coast before changing over to all snow later this evening. Snow will fall for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with the steadiest snow falling along the coastline. Snowfall totals have been adjusted due to the southern shift in the low. Most locations will see accumulations ranging from a coating to up to two inches. A wet & slushy snow is expected, and accumulations will stay mostly on grassy surfaces. Lows will fall below freezing for most areas tonight. Any wet pavement could become slippery by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start with lots of cloud cover but will end with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be slightly warmer than Tuesday with most areas hitting the mid to upper 40s and some low 50s.

Clouds will return to the region for St. Patrick’s Day. This is due to an area of low pressure that will bring afternoon showers to southern New England. We should stay mostly dry, but a few light rain showers could be possible along the coast Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will be a few degrees warmer than those of Wednesday. Temperatures will hit the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Some sunshine will return on Friday. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with widespread 50s for highs. A few spots south & west of Bangor could even reach the lower 60s.

Watching an area of low pressure for the weekend. Track will be key in determining what type of precipitation to expect. As it stands right now, the northern half of the state will see snow and a rain/snow mix. The southern half should see mostly rain. Precipitation should last much of Saturday through Sunday morning. Conditions will turn breezy as the low departs the region.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Areas of snow possible south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Snowfall amounts will be less than 2″. Lows will drop into the 20s & low 30s with a NE wind around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds to start the day. Sunshine returns by the afternoon. Highs reaching the mid to upper 40s & low 50s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few late day rain showers along the coast with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Mild temperatures with most areas reaching the 50s. Some low 60s possible.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Watching our next storm that could bring rain to the southern part of the state and a mixture of rain & snow to the north. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Light rain & snow showers to start the day. Drying out by the afternoon. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Becoming breezy with highs in the 40s.

