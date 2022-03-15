Advertisement

John Bapst students to host fundraiser for Galapagos Islands trip

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The John Bapst Memorial High School science department is planning an international expedition this April break, and you can help them out while grabbing dinner Tuesday.

15% of the funds raised Tuesday at Sea Dog Brewing Company in Bangor will support the school’s trip to the Galapagos Islands.

This will be the science department’s first educational trip abroad.

24 students from grades 9-12 will spend one day in Quito, Ecuador before five days on the Galapagos Islands.

Activities include visiting the Darwin Research Station, museums, snorkeling, hiking, and exploring lava tunnels.

”I’m more focused on what they’re going to learn about themselves,” said Science Teacher Sarah O’Connell. “More of a personal journey, just getting them out of their comfort zone - some of them have never traveled abroad before. Lots of adventure and outdoor activity, and we’re really looking forward to it!”

The fundraiser runs from 11:30 a.m. through 9 p.m.

You have to dine-in at the restaurant, and don’t forget to tell your server that you’re there for the John Bapst fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastport, Maine
Russian ship turned away from Maine port
Blue Hill doctor expected to face charges in connection with Surry crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Edwin Davis
Chester man accused of sexually abusing teen girl
According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and...
Holden man charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of victim under 12

Latest News

Officials say the callers claim to be U.S. Marshals and ask for money to avoid legal issues....
U.S Marshals warn of phone scam
Bangor expanding affordable housing options
Bangor Planning Board votes not to recommend shared housing proposal
Maine celebrates 202nd birthday
PUC ends probe after lawsuit against Avangrid is withdrawn
Topsham school bus crash
School bus driver dies after suffering medical emergency while driving route