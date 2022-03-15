John Bapst students to host fundraiser for Galapagos Islands trip

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The John Bapst Memorial High School science department is planning an international expedition this April break, and you can help them out while grabbing dinner Tuesday.

15% of the funds raised Tuesday at Sea Dog Brewing Company in Bangor will support the school’s trip to the Galapagos Islands.

This will be the science department’s first educational trip abroad.

24 students from grades 9-12 will spend one day in Quito, Ecuador before five days on the Galapagos Islands.

Activities include visiting the Darwin Research Station, museums, snorkeling, hiking, and exploring lava tunnels.

”I’m more focused on what they’re going to learn about themselves,” said Science Teacher Sarah O’Connell. “More of a personal journey, just getting them out of their comfort zone - some of them have never traveled abroad before. Lots of adventure and outdoor activity, and we’re really looking forward to it!”

The fundraiser runs from 11:30 a.m. through 9 p.m.

You have to dine-in at the restaurant, and don’t forget to tell your server that you’re there for the John Bapst fundraiser.

