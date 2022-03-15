Irish pubs prepare for busy St. Patrick’s Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The sun is out longer.

The birds are chirping as they return from their time in the south.

And Bangor’s Irish pubs prepare for St Patrick’s Day celebrations like we used to know.

“This year, I mean, it’s been two years in the making,” said Andrew Geaghan, Geaghan’s owner.

At Geaghan’s, they were clearing the draught lines Tuesday preparing for a lot of pouring in the days ahead.

“The feeling around St. Patrick’s Day has always been pretty exciting. You know, for us historically, as a family, it’s one of those real big milestones every year. We get to St. Patrick’s Day, we know we survived another winter,” said Geaghan.

Across town at Paddy Murphy’s, they, too, are watching the seconds tick away until the big day.

“It is very exciting. I know last year we kind of really did limited seating, and it was very smooth and went great. We’re looking forward to this year. We’re going to kind of keep an eye on how busy it is, but it’s much more, knock on wood, like traditional St. Patty’s Day,” said John Dobbs, Paddy Murphy’s owner.

“We’re just really gearing up to welcome people back, get people back into the idea of being out and about, and hopefully doing so in a safe way. That goes for whatever with COVID protocols that might be necessary for folks but also for alcohol consumption. You know, we always want to try and make sure that everybody comes in, if you’re coming into Geaghan’s, come and have a good time, but also do so respectfully and responsibly,” said Geaghan.

After two years with limited or no celebrations, both establishments are anticipating a great deal of...revelry.

“It’s gonna be big. I think it’s gonna be really big. I think it’s gonna be really exciting. You know, we’re gearing up for it. Our staff is geared up for it. I mean, we have staff that have been with us for a couple of years and never seen one before. So, they’re all excited about it, too. It’s kind of like doing it again for the first time,” said Geaghan.

“St. Patty’s Day is just is a culmination of all who come in every day, and then they have a great time. It’s like they all come on the one day at 6 a.m. when we open, and it’s just it’s a great day, great music, great food, just everybody’s in great mood,” said Dobbs.

