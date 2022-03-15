Advertisement

Hermon Hawks support one of their biggest fans with ‘Plissey Strong’ message

Wendy Plissey was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer during the regular season, and the players wore 'Plissey Strong' stickers on the back of their warm-up jersey during their tournament run
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Hermon Hawks had one of their biggest fans in their thoughts when they made it all the way to the Class B State Girls Basketball Championship Game.




Wendy Plissey was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer during the regular season, and the players wore ‘Plissey Strong’ stickers on the back of their warm-up jersey during their tournament run.

Plissey is former Hawks Paige and Lauren’s mother as well as current student-athletes Sydney and Brooke Gallop’s aunt.

The Gallops said Hawks nation has returned the support Plissey has given them from the stands over the years.

“She’s so loving. She’s always caring about everyone. She’s always here supporting us. Her support here has meant so much, not only for us, but to other girls who played with them too,” said Sydney, senior guard.

“The Hawks community, especially our coaches and the players, have all just sent their condolences to us. They’ve supported her through her journey and when she started chemotherapy. Everything has just been positive so far,” said Brooke, freshman guard.

Plissey’s chemotherapy began during the week of Feb. 28.

