Former Anson-Madison Water District superintendent indicted on theft charges

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former Anson-Madison Water District superintendent has been indicted on theft charges, according to Somerset County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney.

Fifty-two-year-old Michael Corson is facing two felony counts of theft.

The charges stem from what authorities say was the illegal sale of old district water lines to a scrap dealer.

Corson was previously charged in the case, but Maloney announced earlier this year her office would not be moving forward with prosecution.

She now says a further investigation lead to this grand jury indictment.

Corson is also named in a federal lawsuit filed by the water district’s board of trustees.

They’re accusing him of limiting district operations by changing passwords and taking other actions to prevent trustees from accessing various accounts.

