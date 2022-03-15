Advertisement

Chester man accused of sexually abusing teen girl

Edwin Davis
Edwin Davis(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Chester man is in custody facing charges of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Edwin Davis, 64, is being held on $25,000 bail at the Penobscot County Jail following his arrest Thursday.

According to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office, an investigation began last week after the girl told a school counselor Davis has abused her since she was 11.

The DA’s office confirms Davis is the alleged victim’s legal guardian.

He faces three counts of gross sexual assault.

Davis was not asked to enter a plea during his first court appearance Friday, pending indictment by a grand jury.

His next court date is set for June 14.

