Blue Hill doctor expected to face charges in connection with Surry crash

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A family doctor from Blue Hill is expected to face charges in connection with a crash in Surry last July that left one woman dead.

Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster says his office will be filing charges of vehicular manslaughter against Thomas Bugbee.

Foster’s office declined to offer any additional details about the investigation.

On July 28, authorities say Bugbee was trying to pass several vehicles on the Surry Road and hit another car as he tried to get back in his lane.

That car rolled over and Bugbee then hit a a third, oncoming car, driven by Kathleen Anderson of Ellsworth.

Anderson died at the scene, while three other people, including Bugbee, were taken to the hospital.

