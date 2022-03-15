Bill aims to create tax rebate program for electric ratepayers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, is hoping to help people and businesses get relief from their electric bills.

Jackson has sponsored a bill that went before the legislature’s Taxation Committee on Tuesday.

It would establish a tax rebate program for certain electric ratepayers.

The proposal gives a $1,000 tax rebate to residential ratepayers and $2,500 for businesses.

Jackson says he’s heard from dozens of businesses who have had their electric bills more than double in the last few months.

”Ensuring that Mainers can pay to heat their homes and keep their lights on is without a doubt beneficial to people of our state and our economy as a whole,” said Jackson.

“The administration is focused on providing relief to Maine residents and businesses that are faced with ongoing pandemic costs inflation and increased energy costs including high electricity prices. To that end, the administration is taking a multi-pronged approach including the governor’s budget proposal and agency action,” said Michael Allen, associate commissioner for Tax Policy.

Jackson says he’s not opposed to moving this rebate under another bill that creates a stakeholder group to look at long term affordability options.

The bill now moves to a work session within the committee.

