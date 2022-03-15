Advertisement

354 newly recorded COVID cases, 2 additional deaths

232,647 total COVID cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 354 new coronavirus cases according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

This reflects case gatherings since Saturday.

There are also two additional deaths- one person each in Kennebec and Somerset counties.

701 new vaccinations were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

377 of those were booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastport, Maine
Russian ship turned away from Maine port
Blue Hill doctor expected to face charges in connection with Surry crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Edwin Davis
Chester man accused of sexually abusing teen girl
According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and...
Holden man charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of victim under 12

Latest News

The Maine Legislature is considering creating the fund to do things like help farmers pay for...
Farmers back plan for $100M to tackle PFAS contamination
FILE
President makes disaster declaration for 3 Maine counties
G-Force Entertainment to host St. Paddy's Day Bash
G-Force Entertainment hosting St. Paddy’s Day Bash
Megan/Mason Dorcy
Missing Newburgh person found deceased in Bangor
The Mills Administration announcing Wednesday they’ll be getting additional over-the-counter...
Maine to purchase 1 million COVID tests