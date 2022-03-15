354 newly recorded COVID cases, 2 additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 354 new coronavirus cases according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

This reflects case gatherings since Saturday.

There are also two additional deaths- one person each in Kennebec and Somerset counties.

701 new vaccinations were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

377 of those were booster shots.

