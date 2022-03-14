Advertisement

Vet clinic collecting Easter baskets for families in need

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local business is doing their part to make the Easter holiday a bit brighter this year.

Broadway Veterinary Clinic in Bangor is collecting Easter baskets as part of their partnership with Penquis.

Donations will be accepted until April 11th and will be given to families in need.

If you’d like to donate, they’re looking for premade baskets with non-perishable food items and anything appropriate for a child.

The clinic says they’re trying to outdo last year’s total of 300 baskets.

“We as a hospital were so thrilled to be able to give back. And we were thrilled with the support of our community. We had such an overwhelming response. It was just heartwarming that people were so giving and so generous.” Said Kim Shortall, the clinic’s practice manager.

To learn more, you can visit the clinic’s Facebook page or website.

