Advertisement

Survey: 45% of millennials don’t know how much money is in their bank account

Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.
Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.(PR Image Factory)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recent survey revealed that a good amount of millennials are not exactly staying on top of their finances.

StudyFinds reports 2,000 millennials participated in a survey on how they managed their money. It found that the average young adult spends nearly 150 more hours a year scrolling through social media than monitoring their finances.

The survey also found that millennials are more likely to play with their pets or search for a new TV show to stream than checking on their money every week.

Additionally, being on top of their finances came last on a list of activities millennials spend time doing — including deciding what’s for dinner or caring for their plants.

Finances overall appear to be a touchy subject for millennials, with more than a quarter of respondents admitting they only check their bank account balance once a week (27%). The survey also found that nearly half were unsure of the amount of money currently in their bank account (45%).

About 75% of the millennials in the survey did agree that it’s important to develop good financial habits at a young age with more overall turning to financial planners to help keep track of their debt and savings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan/Mason Dorcy was last seen Thursday afternoon.
Silver Alert issued for missing Newburgh person
Father, son hospitalized following crash
New Sharon crash leaves infant and father with serious injuries
Eliza
$13,000+ raised for Bangor woman battling breast cancer
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Poch, 64, reportedly threatened a...
Whitefield man charged following standoff involving State Police Tactical Team
Man killed in crash in Princeton

Latest News

A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
Lawmakers discuss Ukraine aid ahead of president’s speech
Lawmakers discuss Ukraine aid ahead of president’s speech
According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and...
Holden man charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of victim under 12
Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in...
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida
Gas Buddy says the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Maine is $4.26, the same as a...
Average gas price in Maine unchanged in last week