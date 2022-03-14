Starting to feel like spring

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s the last week of winter and it will start to feel a little more like spring!

High pressure is over the area today. Partly to mostly sunny conditions are expected and highs for some areas will reach the 40s. A weak cold front will pass Monday night into Tuesday. Cloud cover will increase as the front passes and a few snow showers will be possible.

High pressure will move in on Tuesday behind the front. Highs will still reach the 40s, but there will be more cloud cover. A disturbance will pass just to our south Tuesday night. Snow will move across the state during the overnight hours and taper off Wednesday morning. A couple inches of snow is possible.

Temperatures will really begin to rise on Thursday and Friday when highs will reach the 50s. Bothe days will be dry with partly cloudy conditions.

The next potential system could set up for Saturday. As of now, it looks like rain during the day and changing over to a wintry mix and snow Saturday night for inland area. Coastal area will continue to see rain. A few showers could linger into Sunday, the first day of spring.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 34-43°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows 25-36°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow overnight. Highs 34-46°. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow showers then partly cloudy. Highs 39-45°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 42-52°. South wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Party cloudy. Highs 45-56°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.