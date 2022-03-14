Advertisement

Skowhegan’s Aiden Clark returns from New England Wrestling Championships

He fought through a dislocated shoulder to alternate winning and losing his four matches(WABI)
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Aiden Clark returned from the New England Wrestling Championships, where he fought through a dislocated shoulder to alternate winning and losing his four matches.

“It was definitely limited. The adrenaline took away most of the pain, but it was still about what I couldn’t and couldn’t do. It didn’t end up going back in place right,” said Clark, junior 145 lb. wrestler.

While he admits it wasn’t fun to play through the pain after dislocating his shoulder 15 seconds into his first match, achieving his goal of winning there felt sweet.

Clark has won on the New England level as a middle schooler as well, and he’s familiar with the shoulder pain, after he says he’s dislocated it three or four times.

