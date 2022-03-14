Silver Alert issued for missing Newburgh person

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are asking for help in finding a missing Newburgh person.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for 23-year-old Megan/Mason Dorcy.

We’re told Dorcy were last seen on Odlin Road in Bangor after being dropped off at PCHC Thursday.

Dorcy was supposed to meet people in Brewer for a ride back home to Newburgh but did not arrive.

Dorcy is described as five foot three inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and may be wearing an orange shirt.

Anyone with information should call 624-7076 extension nine.

