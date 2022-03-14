Silver Alert issued for missing Newburgh person

Advertisement

A Silver Alert was issued tonight for 23-year-old Megan/Mason Dorcy.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are asking for help in finding a missing Newburgh person.

We’re told Dorcy were last seen on Odlin Road in Bangor after being dropped off at PCHC Thursday.

Dorcy was supposed to meet people in Brewer for a ride back home to Newburgh but did not arrive.

Dorcy is described as five foot three inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and may be wearing an orange shirt.

Anyone with information should call 624-7076 extension nine.

