A “Pie Sale” for “Pi Day” on MDI

The YWCA of MDI celebrated “PI Day” in a way that has almost nothing to do with math and everything to do with the taste buds.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - March 14th is also recognized as “Pi Day”, in honor of the number 3.14; the mathematical representation of the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter.

The YWCA of MDI celebrated “PI Day” in a way that has almost nothing to do with math and everything to do with the taste buds- by holding a homemade PIE sale and fundraiser.

The YWCA sold everything from apple to blueberry to chocolate cream and dozens more, all baked by volunteers.

The organization holds a pie sale every Tuesday in the summer, but says anytime time of year is a good time for pie.

”We took a chance, said ‘Lets have a pie sale in the winter and see what happens,’” said YWCA of MDI Executive Director Jackie Davidson. “I think you can see that because of the volunteers we have, we have a lot of pies. Pie is good for you. Pie solves all the worlds problems.”

For more information on upcoming events at the YWCA, follow them on facebook.

