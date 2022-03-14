Over $1 million recovered on behalf of Mainers by the Insurance Bureau

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than $1 million has been recovered on behalf of Mainers by the Insurance Bureau.

According to the Bureau, its consumer division conducted 435 investigations in 2021 leading to the recovery of $1.3 million.

The Bureau investigates a wide range of complaints including improper billing, improper or delayed claims processing, improper denial of medical treatment, and illegal insurance sales practices.

If you have questions about insurance matters, you can visit their website at maine.gov/insurance.

