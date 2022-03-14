Advertisement

Maine traffic fatalities are up significantly up in 2022

(Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Just a little more than two months into the year, traffic fatalities in Maine are up significantly.

Officials say this is a concerning trend given that last year ended as one of our safest years on record.

2021 saw a total of 153 deaths.

So far this year, we’ve lost 32 people in car crashes.

As of Monday, there have been five fatal crashes in the state just this month, the same number for all of last March.

Officials say if drivers don’t change their habits, the state is on course for a very deadly spring.

“Make safety for yourselves, and all others sharing the road with you, your top priority,” Maine Highway Safety Director Lauren Stewart said. “No one typically plans to be involved in a serious injury or fatal crash when they leave one destination for another. However, you can always plan to be a safe driver.”

According to the Bureau of Highway Safety, contributing factors in these crashes continue to be unsafe and illegal speeds, reckless driving, alcohol and drug impaired driving, and non-use of safety restraints.

