Maine State House abruptly closes due to water problem

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State House is closed Monday due to a problem with the building’s water system, according to a spokesperson for House Speaker Ryan Fecteau.

A notice was sent via email Monday morning telling State House staff to work remotely until further notice. Committee meetings will still happen as scheduled, the notice said.

Officials have not provided any further information about what caused the water problem.

This story will be updated.

