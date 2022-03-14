Maine Judicial Branch removes most courthouse masking requirements

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Judicial Branch has removed most of its mask requirements at courthouses across the state.

The change announced Monday comes in response to revised CDC recommendations and decreasing COVID-19 community transmission rates.

Masks will only be required in smaller rooms where the requirement is posted.

Visitors and staff may still wear masks if they wish.

Courthouse entries will still have 3-ply masks available.

Other than this change, all other COVID-19 protocols remain in effect.

