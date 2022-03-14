Advertisement

Maine to face Boston College in WNIT

Thursday 7 p.m. tipoff
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s 56-47 America East Championship loss to the UAlbany Great Danes doesn’t spell the end of the Black Bears’ season.

They’re going to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament with the conference’s automatic qualifying bid.

Head coach Amy Vachon said that while the loss preventing her team going to the NCAA Tournament is painful, she’s looking forward to how they can bounce back.

“They’re just such a fun team to coach, and it just hurts for them. I’m really proud of them. I’m excited to see us play again in the NIT and how we can rebound from this game,” said Vachon.

The Great Danes’ win means they’ll face No. 1 seed Louisville as a No. 16 seed on Friday at 6 p.m.

Maine will enter the Women’s NIT with a road trip to Boston College on Thursday at 7p.m.

It’s the first time the Black Bears and Eagles will meet in the postseason, with their last time out against BC being a 61-40 road win in 2017.

Maine owns a 1-6 all-time record in the WNIT.

