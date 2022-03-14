Light Snow Showers Tonight. Warmer Tuesday. More Snow Tuesday Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase this evening ahead of a cold front that will move from north to south. This front will bring light snow showers through the mountains into early Tuesday morning. Most areas will see less than an inch of snow. Lows tonight will remain on the warmer side, dropping in the teens and 20s over the north and remaining of either side of freezing closer to the coast.

Tuesday will consist of partly sunny skies. Overall clouds will be more abundant than sunshine. Highs are expected to range from the upper 30s in the mountains to the low to mid 40s everywhere else. A fast-moving low will slide through the region late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Most areas will see snow, but a few locations south of Augusta could initially see areas of rain before changing to snow. There is still uncertainty with how much snow is expected. This will be determined by the exact track of the low and snowfall rates. It does appear that pockets of heavier snow with snowfall rates near 1″ per hour could be possible late Tuesday night. This would boost snowfall totals for some areas. Right now, it appears that areas north of a line from Dover-Foxcroft towards Lincoln will see less than an inch. Areas south of the line will see around 1-2″ with locally higher amounts. Expect a wet/slushy snow that will struggle to accumulate on roadways due to the near freezing temperatures that are expected Tuesday night.

A fast moving low Tuesday night will bring areas of light snow. Most should stick to grassy surfaces. (WABI)

A quieter weather pattern will setup after Wednesday morning and will last through Friday. Temperatures will also be warming up. Wednesday will have highs in the 40s followed by Thursday with highs in the 40s & 50s. Friday will be the warmest day with widespread 50s and even a few low 60s possible.

Warm conditions expected for the end of the week. Widespread 50s and even some low 60s. (WABI)

Watching an area of low pressure for the weekend. Right now, it appears the low could take one of two tracks. The first track would send the low to our north. This would result in warmer conditions and would favor mostly rain. The second track would send the low to our north. This would mean colder conditions and would be a similar scenario to what we had this past Saturday. More updates to come on this potential storm.

Low for this Saturday could take one of two tracks. Track 1 is a northern track and would mean all rain. Track 2 is a southern track and would mean more snow. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with light snow showers over the north. Lows will range from the teens & 20s north to near freezing elsewhere. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Snow possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Accumulations will range from a coating to upwards of 3″. NW wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning snow showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s & 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s & low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Mild temperatures with most areas reaching the 50s. Some low 60s possible.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Watching our next storm that could bring either all rain or a mixture of rain & snow. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.