Advertisement

How do people around Bangor feel about Daylight Saving Time?

We asked people around Bangor how they felt when the alarm went off this morning.
By Allegra Zamore and Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Were you feeling a little tired Monday?

In order to get an extra hour of sunlight... we give up an hour of sleep.

It’s Daylight Saving Time... a time of the year that can have a polarizing impact.

We asked people around Bangor how they felt when the alarm went off this morning.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastport, Maine
Russian ship turned away from Maine port
Blue Hill doctor expected to face charges in connection with Surry crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Edwin Davis
Chester man accused of sexually abusing teen girl
According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and...
Holden man charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of victim under 12

Latest News

StoryWalk in Searsport
Searsport library, businesses bring story time for a walk
Gov. Janet Mills took part in a Women in Leadership Panel, hosted by EMCC’s Student Life...
Mills joins ‘Women in Leadership Panel’ at EMCC
Belfast Ice Festival
Belfast Ice Festival kicks off Friday
Maine Discovery Museum
Maine Discovery Museum back open to the public