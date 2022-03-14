Holden man charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of victim under 12

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Holden man has been charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of a victim under the age of 12.

55-year-old Morris Carr was arrested Friday.

According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and incidents occurred over the last 10 years.

Officials say their investigation occurred over the last few weeks.

Officials add there are not believed to be any additional victims.

Carr is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

