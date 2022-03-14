Advertisement

Dolly Parton opens up Dollywood for 37th season

Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.
Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.(WVLT)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (CNN) – There was excitement in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee this weekend as Dollywood opened for a new season.

The park’s namesake was there to talk about it on Friday.

Dolly Parton was the guest of honor for the park’s season passholders, her first time back in three years. She gave a preview of what’s new at Dollywood in its 37th season.

Dollywood has a new summer festival and a new kids area at the Splash Country attraction.

Dollywood reopened for its 37th season in March.
Dollywood reopened for its 37th season in March.(WVLT)

A park official says major improvements also include more open space for better views of the train, and a more streamlined entry area for guests.

A new resort is planned by fall 2022.

Parton also highlighted a new album and book that she has just released called “Run, Rose, Run.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastport, Maine
Russian ship turned away from Maine port
Blue Hill doctor expected to face charges in connection with Surry crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Edwin Davis
Chester man accused of sexually abusing teen girl
According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and...
Holden man charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault of victim under 12

Latest News

More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
Ukraine leader Zelenskyy to face Congress, plead for help
Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night bus crash near Andrews, Texas.
Officer discusses fatal bus crash in Texas
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
College’s golf teams involved in bus crash with multiple fatalities in Texas
The goal of raising interest rates is to combat inflation and lower prices for consumer goods.
Federal Reserve likely to raise rates amid recession fears