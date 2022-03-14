Center Theatre raises nearly $3,000 for people in Ukraine

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -A local theatre brought back a piece of cinema from the 1980′s to fundraise for Ukraine efforts.

The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft had two showings of the 1984 film Red Dawn on Sunday at 1 and 7.

All proceeds went to Doctors Without Borders and their humanitarian efforts.

Local artist Laurie Sproul donated a hand-carved wooden sunflower to be raffled off as well.

The theatre’s executive director says Mainers want to help out anyway they can.

“I think a lot of us right now are wishing we could more or just do something. So, being able to bring it here to the theatre, which is you know a center for the community and a place that people know to come to congregate and it’s a great community effort. Just trying to do something to help the folks who are going through so much right now. It’s great here in Dover Foxcroft, we can do something to help them out,” said Patrick Myers, Executive Director of Center Theatre.

The theatre raised nearly $3,000 on Sunday.

