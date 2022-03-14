Advertisement

Celebrating Pi Day at Sweet Cheeks in Verona Island

The offerings at Sweet Cheeks are vast, but pies are one of Beal’s specialties.
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VERONA ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Despite opening their doors during a global pandemic, Sweet Cheeks on Verona Island is coming up on a successful one-year mark in business.

In honor of Pi Day, observed every year on March 14th, TV-5 stopped by the bakery to get a taste of some of their most popular recipes.

Jonathan Beal sprinkles a little bit of Verona Island history into every pie bakes.

Sweet Cheeks is celebrating its first anniversary in April, but it’s that nod to the past that helps the bakery feel like it’s always belonged on the island.

“I think people have returned and come back to us because they like the feeling when they come,” said Beal. “We try to give people that. If you were to go into your grandmother’s kitchen and pick anything and everything that she would’ve made for you at some point, that’s our goal.”

The offerings at Sweet Cheeks are vast, but pies are one of Beal’s specialties.

Because of the time and attention he puts into each one, they’re not typically available in the display cases.

“We gladly take orders well in advance if we have a few days,” said Beal. “I’ve been known to make a pie in four hours for somebody that desperately needed it for their mother for her 90th birthday. There’s no way I could say no to that!”

Whether it was a custom order for pies or someone stopping in for a cinnamon roll, Beal wants to thank all 22,000 customers for making the family business a success.

“I couldn’t say thank you enough to everyone. And the staff that I have here, that’s what really makes us the success that we are.”

