Average gas price in Maine unchanged in last week

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The average price of gas in Maine is unchanged in the last week.

Gas Buddy says the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Maine is $4.26, the same as a week ago.

Prices in the state are about 78 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

A year ago, the average was $2.81 a gallon.

The national average is now $4.32.

