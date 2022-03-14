Average gas price in Maine unchanged in last week
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The average price of gas in Maine is unchanged in the last week.
Gas Buddy says the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Maine is $4.26, the same as a week ago.
Prices in the state are about 78 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
A year ago, the average was $2.81 a gallon.
The national average is now $4.32.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.