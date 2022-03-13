Advertisement

Gusty winds and blowing snow

3-12-22: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman.
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s the last week of winter and the low pressure system that brought us snow, sleet and rain is moving out and high pressure is pushing in. This setup is creating a tight pressure gradient over the state, which is resulting in windy condition. West winds could gust up to 45 mph, so blowing snow and reduced visibility will continue to be an issue. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Aroostook County for this reason. Wind speeds will be highest in the morning and decrease through the afternoon. Otherwise, Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs below freezing. Winds will become light overnight and skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s.

Sunday's wind gusts forecast
Sunday's wind gusts forecast(WABI)

The area of high pressure will stick around for the start of the work week and a mix of sun and clouds is expected on Monday. Highs will rise above freezing. A weak cold front will pass Monday night into Tuesday. A few snow showers will be possible.

Above-average temperatures are expected this week, with highs mostly in the 40s and 50s.

The next potential system could set up for Saturday. At this time, it looks like it could be another mix of rain and snow.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with blowing snow. Highs 15-30°. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 11-24°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 34-43°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 35-46°. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 35-43°. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 42-49°. South wind 5-15 mph.

