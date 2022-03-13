Advertisement

Whitefield man charged following standoff involving State Police Tactical Team

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Poch was subdued by a State Police K9 after resisting arrest.
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WHITEFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A Whitefield man faces a series of charges following a standoff with police which came to an end early Saturday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Poch, 64, reportedly threatened a woman with a pistol.

Deputies were called to a home on Hunts Meadow Road around 5:40 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say two men and a woman were escorted to safety from the property before being interviewed.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team and crisis negotiators were called after responders tried unsuccessfully to contact Poch

According to the sheriff’s office, the tactical team and negotiators tried to contact Poch throughout the night.

The department says Poch was subdued by a state police K9 after resisting arrest.

After being taken into custody, Poch was taken to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta for a non-life-threatening bite to his arm.

He was treated and released before being brought to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Officials also recovered guns from the home after executing a search warrant.

Poch faces charges including domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and domestic violence assault.

