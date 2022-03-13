Advertisement

Tom Brady returning to Tampa to play 23rd NFL season

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.

Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

