New Sharon crash leaves infant and father with serious injuries

NEW SHARON, Maine (WMTW) - An infant and father were seriously hurt in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon.

According to Maine State Police, the driver was seen traveling aggressively on Route Two around 3 p.m.

Investigators say after a trooper turned their cruiser around, the car lost control after hitting a snow drift and crashed into a utility pole and several large trees before landing on its roof.

“A passerby assisted the Trooper rendering life-saving first aid to the two occupants of the vehicle,” Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement.

The driver, Nicholas Walker, 26, of New Vineyard, was taken to Franklin Memorial hospital with serious injuries.

State police say his 5-month-old son also sustained serious injuries and was taken by Lifeflight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“Preliminary information suggests that aggressive driving, speed and road conditions are possible contributing factors in the crash,” the statement read.

A section of Route 2 was closed for two hours while the crash was investigated and Central Maine Power addressed the damaged utility pole.

