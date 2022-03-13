Maine looking for farmlands, working forests to preserve with conservation grant program

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is looking for proposals of working farmlands and forests to preserve through its conservation grant program.

Maine uses the Land for Maine’s Future Program to conserve land around the state.

Gov. Janet Mills says the program has existed for more than 30 years, and more than half of the 600,000 acres it has protected have been working lands.

The state approved $40 million for the program over four years as part of the Maine budget.

