Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly Sunday.

The Maine CDC reports 124 Mainers are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up two from Saturday.

28 are in critical care, that’s an increase of five over the last 24 hours.

Seven people are on ventilators.

On Saturday, the Maine CDC reported three additional deaths, all out of York County.

The state death toll now stands at 2,145.

More than 550 new vaccinations were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 300 of those were booster shots.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected to come Tuesday.

