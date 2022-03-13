Advertisement

Local woman enjoys 100th birthday with family and friends

Happy Birthday, Barbara!
Happy Birthday, Barbara!
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - A local woman celebrated a major milestone in her life on Saturday.

Barbara Merry Davis from East Newport turns 100-years-old Monday.

To celebrate, family and friends hosted a party for her.

Justah Country Bahn played country music, which happens to be Davis’s favorite.

During her life, Davis has enjoyed riding Harley Davidson’s and making rugs.

A special day meant for people to reunite and appreciate this special woman.

“I haven’t seen a lot of them for quite a few years and I’m flattered to think that all you people’s gone all out for me. And material things don’t mean a thing, you need love more than you do anything else,” said Davis.

You can find her rugs in museums all across Maine.

And from all of us at TV-5, we wish Barbara a happy 100th birthday!

