Local group of Mainers stand with Ukraine

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - On the shores of Bar Harbor a group of over sixty Mainers came dressed in blue and yellow to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

An event organized by a Facebook Group asked people to come to the sand bar Sunday afternoon wearing one of the colors of the Ukrainian Flag.

People of all ages stood together in the blistering wind and freezing temperatures to create the image of the flag of Ukraine. Sending a message of love along the way.

Event organizer Gary Allen said it was his responsibility as a human being to do something once he saw the kind of suffering that had befallen the Ukrainian people.

“It’s kind of cold for us to stand out in the in the wind. But we all have warm places to go back to. Think about people in Ukraine who are walking for miles, and they don’t really know where they’re going to sleep. It’s winter there as well.” Allen said.

Though Gary wishes there was no need for such an event he was adamant that the people who came today to show their support will do it again next week if need be.

