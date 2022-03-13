Advertisement

Developers of Big Moose Mountain ski resort experiencing delays

Developer Perry Williams says a purchase and sale agreement with the owner of the property has been extended 15 times.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Developers of a proposed ski resort on Big Moose Mountain says costs are growing, with a ski lift costing $1 million more than it did six months ago.

Fluctuating material costs and shortages, a changed financial structure for the redevelopment and an upcoming public hearing are all contributing to delays.

Fluctuating material costs and shortages, a changed financial structure for the redevelopment and an upcoming public hearing are all contributing to delays.

The Maine Land Use Planning Commission has approved a public hearing but it may not happen until this summer.

