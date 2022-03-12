Teamwork fuels Old Town food drive

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Food and monetary donations are going to those in need in Old Town thanks to the team up of several volunteers.

Old Town Fire and Public safety worked together Saturday with 106.5 and the Caring Community Cupboard to collect donations.

Whether it was food or money - all donations collected are being given to different food pantries around Old Town.

Today’s donations are especially important as they come at a time of a growing need within the community.

“This is a very giving community. It’s just overwhelming. All the support that we have received since we ourselves have opened. And that was November twenty-third. There’s there’s no way to explain this. How it feels. You just know that somebody’s got your back and willing to do whatever needs to be done to help people.” Said Linda Bright, the Director of Caring Community Cupboard.

