Advertisement

Some ‘test-to-treat’ COVID sites at CVS, Walgreens are ready to see patients

The COVID-19 Test-To-Treat program rollout is underway and if you test positive for the virus, you can get free medication. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy locations are now ready to test people for COVID-19 and treat those who test positive with antiviral medicine.

It is part of the White House’s “Test-to-Treat” initiative.

More than 1,000 pharmacy clinic locations received COVID-19 antiviral pills this week.

The White house says both the COVID testing, and the oral medications are free.

Pfizer’s antiviral pill is for people 12 and older, while Merck’s is for adults only.

Anyone who tests positive in those age groups can be given the medication to take at home. The treatment works best when taken within a few days of the start of symptoms.

To find a participating location, people will be able to visit a Test-To-Treat website once it launches this month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A gas station in Springfield, Illinois.
Maine gas prices drop for the first time in weeks
Darren Laney Jr, 36, appears virtually before a judge Friday
Washington County man charged with father’s murder ordered held without bail
Man killed in crash in Princeton
Three Hancock County residents are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a bust on...
Three Hancock County residents arrested, charged with felony drug trafficking
Friends, community rallying to support former owner of Specialty Sweets in cancer battle
Local woman holding community event to support friend battling cancer

Latest News

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022....
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
The US sends more aid to Ukraine as Russian forces continue to inch closer to Ukraine's capital...
Russian strikes intensify around Ukraine's capitol
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast
Old Town
Teamwork fuels Old Town food drive
Eliza
Over $13,000 raised for woman battling breast cancer