Snow Sputters Tonight, Bright and Breezy Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a messy mix of rain and snow across the Pine Tree State today, as a potent low pressure system has been tracking east. As we head into the evening hours, the more easterly position of the low has produced a wind shift. The northerly flow is steering colder air into Maine from north of the border, transitioning the rain to wet snow. Several inches have accumulated in the western mountains of the state and northernmost counties; the low will pull away too soon to produce much in the way of accumulation in central and eastern counties. Slick spots are a concern however, so caution is needed for any evening and overnight commutes.

Sunshine makes a return appearance on Sunday thanks to high pressure nosing-in to our region, with brisk and breezy conditions as well; expect high temperatures in the 20s. Milder air, along with a tame weather pattern will be with us as we kick-off the new work week.

Tonight: Steady snow will taper to snow showers, with a gusty wind at times. Overnight lows around 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy at times, high temps in the 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder, 40s

Tuesday: Clouds common, temps in the 40s

Wednesday: Sunshine, returns, low 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, mild, with highs in the 50s

