Snow, rain and wind today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is a First Alert Day for inland and northern locations due to accumulating snow, blowing snow, reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

A low pressure system is tracking into the northeast today. Snow is already moving through western and northern Maine. Rain will move in this morning for the rest of the state where temperatures are above freezing. The rain-snow line will slowly push southeast through day as colder are filters in from the northwest. The entire state will be dealing with snow showers by this evening. Snow showers will taper off through the evening into early Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts will be in western and northwest Maine where 10-14″ could accumulate. Farther southeast, through Greeneville, Millinocket and Caribou, 5-10″ of snow is possible. Areas along the interstate could see 2-5″. The Midcoast should expect 1-2″ and with less than 1″ Downeast. Downeast communities could also be see some ice accumulation as rain changes over to snow. It will also be breezy today with gust to 35 mph, so blowing snow could reduce visibility and make driving conditions hazardous. Areas that receive mostly rain will need to watch for localized flooding wet surface freezing overnight.

Snowfall forecast for Saturday (WABI)

The low pressure system will start to exit on Sunday and high pressure will move in. This will create a tight pressure gradient over the state and result in windy conditions. West winds could gust up to 40 mph, so blowing snow and reduced visibility will continue to be an issue. Otherwise, Sunday will be mostly sunny.

Wind forecast for Saturday and Sunday (WABI)

The area of high pressure will stick around for the start of the work week and a mix of sun and clouds is expected on Monday. Nothing significant is in the forecast for the rest of the week. Most days will have highs in the 40s with partly cloudy conditions.

TODAY: Rain and snow, changing to all snow late. Highs 37-46°. Wind becoming northwest 10-20 with gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow tapering off. Lows 12-24°. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 17-31°. West wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 34-45°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy 37-47°. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 36-41. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

