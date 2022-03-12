Advertisement

Skowhegan’s Christopher, Edward Little’s Shea win Miss and Mr. Basketball, respectively

Christopher and Shea accepted the awards at the Maine McDonald’s All-Star Games at Husson
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher and Edward Little’s John Shea are this year’s Miss and Mr. Basketball Award winners in Maine.

Christopher and Shea accepted the awards at the Maine McDonald's All-Star Games at Husson(WABI)

Both players reflected on the people that helped them get to where they are as basketball players.

“Every single person on our team has played such a big role in me getting to this point, whether it was setting screens or rebounding. We played together,” said Christopher.

“All those guys have really shaped me into the basketball player I’ve become, along with my offseason trainers. Without them, I’m not the person I am today,” said Shea.

