PBR Bangor Classic kicks off weekend competition

Friday’s opening night will be followed by a 7 p.m. start on Saturday, and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour kicked off at the Cross Insurance Center for the three-day Bangor Classic.

Friday’s opening night will be followed by a 7 p.m. start on Saturday, and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

You can visit PBR.com for tickets.

