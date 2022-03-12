PBR Bangor Classic kicks off weekend competition

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour kicked off at the Cross Insurance Center for the three-day Bangor Classic.

Friday’s opening night will be followed by a 7 p.m. start on Saturday, and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. (WABI)

You can visit PBR.com for tickets.

