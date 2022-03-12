PBR Bangor Classic kicks off weekend competition
Friday’s opening night will be followed by a 7 p.m. start on Saturday, and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour kicked off at the Cross Insurance Center for the three-day Bangor Classic.
Friday’s opening night will be followed by a 7 p.m. start on Saturday, and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
You can visit PBR.com for tickets.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.