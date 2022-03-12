Over $13,000 raised for woman battling breast cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Community members are pitching in to help a local woman in her battle with breast cancer.

Eliza Butler is well-known around the Bangor region as a longtime owner of Specialty Sweets.

The mother of four was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in July.

But it’s not a fight she’s facing alone.

This is in part due to the charitable donations of companies in the area and the hard work of her friends.

Lisa Liberatore organized Saturday’s event outside Bangor Christmas Tree Shops.

Hot chocolate and donuts were offered in exchange for donations to help Eliza and her family.

Waves of people braved the weather to show their support for a woman who means so much to so many.

“Eliza is a ray of sunlight. She’s so positive. She’s just so loving and so giving. And when she called me and said I need help I had to go big because Eliza is bigger than life. She’s going to beat cancer and it’s going to be great. So that’s what we’re doing. We’re showing her how loved she is. We’ve got journals that people can write in. She’s so excited to read them and then (we’re) Face Timing with her and just letting her know she’s loved.” Said Lisa Liberatore a friend of Eliza & the organizer of the event.

Eliza says today’s event raised almost $14,000 - You can find more updates from Eliza on the specialty sweets Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.